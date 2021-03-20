Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,429,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,990 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Annaly Capital Management worth $71,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.91 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

