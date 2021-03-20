ANON (ANON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 89.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $76,768.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00457000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00066534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00051891 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00140713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.28 or 0.00661337 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

