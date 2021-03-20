Anoncoin (ANC) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $307,371.34 and $664.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 76.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

