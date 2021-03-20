AntiMatter (MATTER) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.83 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $4.12 or 0.00006978 BTC on exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $38.67 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.13 or 0.00454708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00065813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00140696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00060787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00692801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

