APIX Price Up 29.7% Over Last 7 Days (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. APIX has a total market cap of $13.05 million and $6.43 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.96 or 0.00644757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033909 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

