Apollo Currency Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $43.63 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.96 or 0.00244181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,186.13 or 0.03682413 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Apollo Currency Token Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.