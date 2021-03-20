AppCoins (APPC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. AppCoins has a market cap of $32.48 million and $2.75 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00051117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.17 or 0.00640546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00033487 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,376,187 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,376,186 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins Token Trading

