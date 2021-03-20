AppCoins (APPC) Trading 57.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $34.99 million and $2.65 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00052860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00652506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024713 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034807 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,376,187 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,376,186 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

