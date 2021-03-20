Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Barrett Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.6% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $87,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 299.5% in the third quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 208.0% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $214,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,463 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 308.5% in the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 250.7% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 322.2% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 71,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,791 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

