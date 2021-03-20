Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $214,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,463 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 71,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

AAPL stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

