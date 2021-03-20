Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,829 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.2% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

