APR Coin (APR) Trading 27.7% Lower This Week

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. APR Coin has a total market cap of $23,933.29 and approximately $68.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00153014 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000131 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,531,537 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

