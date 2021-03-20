AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of AptarGroup worth $72,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $139.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day moving average of $128.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $144.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

