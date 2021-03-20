APY.Finance (APY) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $40.89 million and $2.36 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002960 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.91 or 0.00456292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00142051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.46 or 0.00692374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,881,258 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

