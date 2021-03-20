APYSwap Trading Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $667,268.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00457000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00066534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00140713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00060649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00662252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00074794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,195 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

