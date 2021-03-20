Aragon Court Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon Court has a market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $88,848.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court token can currently be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

Aragon Court Token Trading

