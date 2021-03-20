Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,241 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.