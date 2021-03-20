Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CJS Securities cut shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $4,767,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,465,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACA opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.