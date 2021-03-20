Ares Management LLC Acquires 1,199,999 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,879,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199,999 shares during the period. Clear Channel Outdoor accounts for 2.6% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned about 7.68% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $59,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 823,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 4,486,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $996.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.64 million. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

