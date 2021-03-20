Ares Management LLC Acquires 276,249 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 126.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,249 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income accounts for about 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 68,027 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCSI remained flat at $$8.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $250.47 million, a P/E ratio of -212.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.