Ares Management LLC Acquires New Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 745,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. PennantPark Investment accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of PennantPark Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 513,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,237. The firm has a market cap of $382.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

