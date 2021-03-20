Ares Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for 0.5% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,675 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 216.8% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 258,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 176,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 18,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $116,417.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,537,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,266,853.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 684,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,550. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OCSL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $873.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

