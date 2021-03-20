Ares Management LLC Grows Stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares during the period. WhiteHorse Finance comprises approximately 0.5% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned 4.30% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.81. 118,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,738. The company has a market capitalization of $324.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

WHF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

