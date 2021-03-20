Ares Management LLC Has $13.64 Million Stock Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,650 shares during the quarter. Solar Capital accounts for 0.6% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Solar Capital worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC remained flat at $$18.25 during trading hours on Friday. 273,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,965. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.25 million, a P/E ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

