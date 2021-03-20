Ares Management LLC Has $15.86 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises approximately 0.7% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ares Capital worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177,286 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,909 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

