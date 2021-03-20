Ares Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 595.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,187 shares during the quarter. Stellus Capital Investment comprises 0.3% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned about 2.72% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $235.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

