Ares Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 142.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407,594 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment makes up approximately 0.3% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 3.31% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,544 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.