Ares Management LLC Purchases 56,134 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,134 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for approximately 0.1% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ares Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 487,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,080. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

