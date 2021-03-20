Ares Management LLC Purchases 8,294 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest comprises approximately 0.2% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned 1.30% of Capital Southwest worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

In related news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

CSWC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 162,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,365. The stock has a market cap of $431.53 million, a P/E ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 107.01%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.