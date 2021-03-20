Ares Management LLC Trims Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Ares Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,799 shares during the period. Saratoga Investment accounts for 0.1% of Ares Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ares Management LLC owned 0.82% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SAR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $267.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

