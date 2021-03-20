Arion Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Arion has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $136,821.18 and approximately $140.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.51 or 0.00457003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00066244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00141571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.00680325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00074833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,693,756 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

