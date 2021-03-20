ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Tops $0.60 on Major Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.91 or 0.00456292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00142051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.46 or 0.00692374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

