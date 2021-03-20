ARMOR Reaches Market Cap of $12.91 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and $2.44 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.16 or 0.00453416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00138561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.84 or 0.00666913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00075958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

