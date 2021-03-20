Arweave Market Cap Hits $719.65 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00036232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 51.7% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $719.65 million and approximately $18.07 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00654039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024505 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00034336 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

