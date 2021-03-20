AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Market Cap Reaches $12.75 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be bought for about $10.45 or 0.00017565 BTC on popular exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $3.34 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.69 or 0.00456574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00139218 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.90 or 0.00661957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00074897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma . AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

