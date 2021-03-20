Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.94

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and traded as low as $21.87. Atento shares last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 6,901 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATTO shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.33% of Atento worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

