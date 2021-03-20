Atomic Wallet Coin Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002537 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $77,907.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.23 or 0.00460497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00064684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050830 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00142162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00641188 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

