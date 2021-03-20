AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. 73,685,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,571,121. The stock has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

