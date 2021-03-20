AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.2% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 73,685,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,571,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

