Augur 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.40 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $32.68 or 0.00055570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $359.53 million and approximately $39.40 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.34 or 0.00641558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024591 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00033910 BTC.

About Augur

Augur (REP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.