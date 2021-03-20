Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $4.42. Auris Medical shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,721,898 shares.

The company has a market cap of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Auris Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.