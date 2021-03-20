Aurora One Day Trading Volume Tops $64.56 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 108.7% against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $64.51 million and approximately $64.56 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.00642872 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00024293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024745 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,928,257,542 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

