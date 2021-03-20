Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,047 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $30,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $5,557,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK opened at $261.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 136.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

