Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $360.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

