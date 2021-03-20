AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total transaction of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,612 shares of company stock valued at $63,165,740. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,324.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,202.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,185.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,339.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,351.74.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

