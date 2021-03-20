AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $342,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 70.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 337.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,324.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,202.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,185.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,339.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total value of $13,490,269.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,612 shares of company stock worth $63,165,740. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,351.74.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

