AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stake Raised by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,898 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of AVROBIO worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AVROBIO by 810.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AVROBIO by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AVROBIO by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVRO. Barclays began coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.