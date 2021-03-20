aWSB Market Capitalization Tops $20,483.77 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded flat against the US dollar. aWSB has a market capitalization of $20,483.77 and $893.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can now be bought for $23.07 or 0.00039384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.42 or 0.00458285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00065134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00142024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00060492 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.25 or 0.00707278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00074237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

