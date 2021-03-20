Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $983.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,683,000 after buying an additional 2,785,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 44,461 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.