Axe (AXE) Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Axe has a market cap of $431,746.51 and approximately $71,970.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.80 or 0.00726859 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

